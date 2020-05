ROGERS, Ark. — Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair have postponed their tour.

Tickets to the June 13 performance at the Walmart AMP will be honored automatically when a new date is selected.

Once the new date is announced, ticket holders will have 30 days to contact the box office and request a refund if they cannot make the rescheduled performance.

If a new date is not announced in the next 60 days, the 30-day window to request a refund will open at that time.