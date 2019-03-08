An “all clear” has been given after several law enforcement agencies responded to a bomb threat and fire early Saturday, August 3 morning in Mena, Arkansas.

At around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, the Mena Police Department received a bomb threat to the Mena Post Office on 400 South Morrow Street.

After responding to the call, an officer noticed the PCDC resale store Just For Kids, located on 811 Eagle Gap, was on fire and the front glass door had been shattered. The Mena Fire Department was then called to the scene.

Officers later discovered that the bomb threat at the post office and the fire at Just For Kids were related.

The investigation into the two incidents led to the arrest of a 25-year-old male, according to the Mena Police Department.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Mena Fire Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Smith Fire Department Bomb Squad, the US Postal Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms are assisting the Mena Police Department with the investigation.

