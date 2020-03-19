ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided a new update on coronavirus in Arkansas after 62 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon.
He announced that schools will be closed until April 17 and further action will be evaluated at the time. Continued education will continue through alternative methods, such as AMI days.
Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:
- For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616
- For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502
Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:
- 62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 146 people are under investigation
- 351 negative test results
- Gov. Hutchinson announced the closure of all public schools until April 17
- All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."
