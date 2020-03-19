ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided a new update on coronavirus in Arkansas after 62 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon.

He announced that schools will be closed until April 17 and further action will be evaluated at the time. Continued education will continue through alternative methods, such as AMI days.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

146 people are under investigation

351 negative test results

Gov. Hutchinson announced the closure of all public schools until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

WATCH RECENT PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: