NEW ORLEANS -- An alpaca and a fox who initially survived a jaguar attack during an escape at Audubon Zoo has died, officials said Sunday.

"Daisy, our alpaca, did not survive overnight and succumbed to her injuries from the incident," said Audubon officials in a release late Sunday morning.

Later Sunday afternoon officials said one of the two foxes that were injured, died as well.

"Sadly, Copper passed away today due to the severity of his injuries," the updated release read.

The animals were attacked Saturday morning, when a jaguar escaped an exhibit, initially killing 6 other animals. As of Sunday afternoon, a total of eight animals have died since the attack. Zoo officials say Daisy was the last remaining alpaca at the zoo after the attack.

MORE: Roof of jaguar exhibit 'compromised;' Audubon Zoo to reopen Sunday

The other fox that survived, Rusty, is recovering and under the care of veterinarians, officials say.

"As of early this morning, our fox, Rusty faired well overnight, he will continue to be monitored and treated by expert animal care professionals," officials said.

Zoo officials said Valerio, the 3-year-old jaguar who escaped his enclosure, will be sedated Sunday and examined by the veterinary team for any injuries he may have.

Zoo officials said keeper error was not a factor in the escape.

"This continues to be a sad time for the Audubon family," officials wrote. "We appreciate the continued overwhelming support."

This continues to be a sad time for the Audubon family. We appreciate the continued overwhelming support from the community. If you wish to drop off items to share condolences with our staff, please bring them to the front entrance of the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/w6NNthBaSj — Audubon Institute (@AudubonNature) July 15, 2018

© 2018 WWL