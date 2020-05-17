POTEET, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Texas boy.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for Edgar Nataniel Jesus Collins.

The baby was last seen around 10 a.m., Saturday morning in the 30 block of Mobile Home Valley in Poteet. Poteet is about 30 miles south of San Antonio.

Officials are also searching for the child's alleged abductor, Catherine Ocan, 28.

Ocan is 5'4 and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be driving a blue 1999 Plymouth Voyager with a Texas license plate number: LSJ8380

Texas Department of Public Safety

Law enforcement believes the child is in grave danger.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the ACSO at (830) 769-3434 or your local law enforcement agency.