Updated at 7:15 a.m. with additional information on the vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for Serenity Berry, a 7-month-old black girl last seen in the 2900 block of West Pioneer Drive in Irving at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Irving police say Serenity's mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, took Serenity in a blue 2011 Ford Focus with a Texas license plate of MGP8642.

That car was later found abandoned with a flat tire in a business parking lot on the 2700 block of Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, police said Monday morning.

Police do not know if Bridges is currently on foot or in a different vehicle.

According to Irving police, Child Protective Services had placed Serenity with her grandparents at a 55-and-older senior living home.

Around 7 p.m., Bridges showed up and "caused a commotion" by setting off fire alarms and knocking on doors. When the grandparents opened their door, Bridges ran away with her daughter, police said.

Serenity was last seen wearing diamond stud earrings and a white onesie, according to police. She has brown eyes and black hair and weighs 22 pounds.

Bridges was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt with blue jean leggings, police said. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds with black eyes and black hair.

Her hair has brown highlights, and she is currently wearing her hair braided, police said.

Irving police

Irving police believe Serenity is in grave danger. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.