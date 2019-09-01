The simple truth is that Americans have an unhealthy obsession with cheese. If you look into every refrigerator of every American household you are bound to find some kind of cheese.

But that obsession isn't enough. A new report by NPR explained that the country has a record high surplus of 1.4 billion pounds of cheese.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans ate around 37 pounds per capita in 2017, but all that cheesy goodness still could decrease the surplus.

In June 2018, Vox reported that much cheese would "roughly take up 900,303 cubic yards" and would be similar in size to the U.S. Capitol Building.

NPR reported that milk production over the last decade has steadily increased by 13 percent even though we aren't drinking as much milk as before.

Milk that isn't used is turned into cheese because it can be stored for longer periods of time.

So, if you need another excuse to buy more mozzarella cheese, here it is.