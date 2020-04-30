BATH COUNTY, Ky. — A search is underway after an Amish family’s horse and buggy were swept away by floodwaters in Bath County.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Kentucky State Police told WTVQ that four children had been found dead and one other child was still missing.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Salt Lick community off of I-64.

According to KSP, when an Amish family attempted to cross a low-water bridge, their horse slipped and the buggy overturned. One adult was able to get out of the water, but the five children were swept away.

Rescue crews will resume searching for the missing child around 8 a.m.

