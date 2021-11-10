Antiviral COVID-19 pill seeking FDA approval

Local health officials are optimistic to potentially add this to the state's COVID-19 toolbox, but they don't want people to forget the best tool we currently have.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pharmaceutical company Merck asked the FDA for an emergency use authorization for its antiviral COVID-19 pill after clinical trials showed it helped save lives.

A year ago we had no tools to help with our fight against COVID, but now with vaccinations, antibody treatments, and this possible pill, the list keeps growing.

It's the first pill shown to treat COVID-19 once people already have it.

Now with the success of the other treatments that are already provided here in our state, health officials are optimistic about what this pill could do.

"I think it's all extremely impressive and encouraging that our scientists have been able to come up with the vaccine treatments for COVID and multiple different treatments," Anne Pace, the owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy, said.

It's another possible tool to add to the nation's growing COVID-19 toolbox, according to Dr. Naveen Patil, Arkansas Department of Health's Director of Infectious Diseases.

"Everything adds up. The more tools we have, the better we can fight this," he said.

Merck asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for its antiviral pill on Monday.

This means people who are COVID positive could take the pill and it could possibly reduce their symptoms and speed up their recovery.

Pace said people could compare it to the drug they take when they have the flu.

"It is an antiviral drug, similar to what Tamiflu is, and the dosing looks quite the same as someone who takes Tamiflu for the flu," she said.

If it gets the stamp of approval, Pace believes it could be more popular than the COVID treatments the state currently has.

"I think a lot more people will be more apt to do that and try to treat their COVID symptoms quicker if they can do a pill rather than an injection," she said.

As far as distribution goes, Patil thinks the pill will be given out just like the vaccines and other treatments are.

"We are ready to take on this task like we are doing the monoclonal antibodies right now. We will have a similar process hopefully set in place," he said.

While Patil believes this is a step in the right direction, he doesn't want people to forget the best tool we have to stop this pandemic.

"This is not a substitute for vaccination. We need to be extremely clear, this is not a substitute for a vaccination," he said.

Patil added that the Merck clinical trial only included unvaccinated people.