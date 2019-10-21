Fort Stewart officials named the three soldiers who died during Sunday morning's accident during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

One of the soldiers killed was PFC Antonio Gilbert Garcia of Arizona. Also killed were SFC Bryan Andrew Jenkins of Florida and CPL Thomas Cole Walker of Ohio.

Fort Stewart officials say the soldiers were in an armored Bradley fighting vehicle that rolled over in water during a training exercise at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

In a statement, Garcia's father Roberto and stepmother Teresa said they are heartbroken by their loss and asked for privacy as they grieve.

“As a family, we are shocked and devastated by the loss of our beloved Antonio. While his time was far too short we are so thankful and appreciative of the time we had with him. He was the most brave, kind-hearted and loving person we have had the privilege of knowing. He loved his family, friends and his country. We love him with every fiber of our beings and we will cherish and celebrate his life and carry on his memory forever. We ask that others do the same, while also respecting the privacy and space we need to heal in such a heart breaking time.”

Two of the three soldiers who were hurt were treated and released. The third soldier was transferred to a hospital in Savannah.

In a statement Monday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday to honor Garcia.

“Arizona mourns the tragic loss of Private First Class Antonio Garcia. Pfc. Garcia had taken an oath to defend our nation. He served honorably, and will be remembered for his commitment to duty and willingness to serve. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. In honor of Pfc. Garcia’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”

In a news release, officials say a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating the incident

The Associated Press contributed to this report.