LITTLE ROCK, AR (KTHV) - Several hundred gathered on the banks of the Arkansas River to celebrate Easter in downtown Little Rock .

The 31st Annual Community Easter Sunrise Service is an ecumenical worship service sponsored by Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

This years’ recipient is Central Arkansas Freedom School, a program of the Children’s Defense Fund that seeks to build strong, literate, empowered children. Summer and after-school reading enrichment helps to curb summer learning loss and close achievement gaps.

Freedom Schools boost student motivation, increases self-esteem and connects the needs of children and families to the resources of the community. Freedom School works in partnership with Greater Center Star Baptist Church, Philander-Smith College, Daisy Bates Foundation, the US Department of Agriculture and others.