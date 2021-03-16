Arkansans experiencing high electricity bills after record winter weather

Energy companies are offering solutions so your wallets don't feel the sting.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — This year we had record-breaking winter weather in February and climbing natural gas prices.

Energy companies like First Electric Cooperative were hit hard. In return, their customers were too.

"We usually budget about 14 million dollars for the entire year. For February alone it was 13 million dollars," said Tonya Sexton with First Electric Cooperative.

That's why some people may start seeing higher electricity bills than normal.

First Electric Cooperative decided to spread those heightened costs over a 9-month period and create payment plans.

"On average, someone who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours may see an increase of about $32 in that energy adjustment charge cost alone," said Sexton.

Entergy Arkansas doesn't expect customer bills to go up dramatically.

"We generate a lot of our own electricity, so we weren't beholden to a lot of those others who buy their gas from out of state or from other places," said Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas.

They are taking proactive steps to help customers who might be struggling to pay their bills. Disconnections are deferred until further notice. There are payment plans as well.