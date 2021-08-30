Arkansans head to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts

Arkansas missed the brunt of the storm, but several of our local organizations are going down south to help with the aftermath.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

While New Orleans didn't sustain the same damage it did 16 years ago... some areas weren't as fortunate.

Arkansas didn't get the brunt of the storm, only receiving mild winds and some rain.

Several Arkansans have made their way down to Louisiana to help in the relief efforts.

"Our neighbors need our help and our paramedics across the state and across our industry are doing great in stopping what they are doing and helping somebody else," said Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Pafford Medical Services CEO.

Pafford Medical Services is based out of Hope, Arkansas, and serves more than a dozen counties.

Friday afternoon, Pafford EMS was asked to activate their specialty response teams and go to Houma, which took extensive damage.

Nine of their vehicles with 24 first responders helped evacuate hospitals and move patients to safer locations.

As of Monday night, some Pafford Medical Services trucks were moved to West Jefferson Parish. They are helping with 911 calls in New Orleans.

The American Red Cross has sent more than 600 disaster workers and volunteers. Out of those, 10 volunteers from the Arkansas Red Cross were sent to help those affected by the hurricane.

"They will be assisting with emergency response vehicles. They will be assisting with sheltering," said Josh Brimley with Arkansas Red Cross.

Eight more volunteers will be headed to Louisiana to help Tuesday. They will be deployed there for 2 weeks.

If you would like to volunteer with Red Cross in relief efforts you can click here.