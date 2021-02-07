Community events held by Arkansas animal shelters look to celebrate July 4th

The Sherwood Animal Control Department had a 4th of July party Friday while North Little Rock Animal Shelter are back open for Saturday adoptions.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Animal Shelter announced that they're opening back up for Saturday Adoptions. Before, they had been short-staffed for the last few months.

They'll be open Saturday from noon to 4:00 PM. Inside viewing is allowed.

David Miles III is the director for the shelter and says many people work full time, which makes it harder for them to visit the shelter during the week with operating hours.

"Now, we feel that we're adequately staffed to open up on Saturdays for adoption. Masks are optional. If you find a pet that you like it's a short amount of paperwork. Small fees for the sterilization of the animals. If they're already sterilized they can go home immediately," said Miles.

He reminders future owners that all pets must be sterilized.

VIDEO: The Sherwood Animal Control Department held a pre-4th of July cookout for guests, staff & animals! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2Nw8eWx76p — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, 11 minutes up the road, Sherwood Animal Control Department held a 4th of July cookout for guests and staff. They celebrated their grand re-opening at the beginning of the week where they've been doing free adoptions.

They've been laser-focused on finding their animals a forever home.

"We're celebrating freedom so we want them to be able to celebrate freedom as well. Freedom out of the animal shelter and into a new home," said director, Robin Breaux.