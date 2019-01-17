A coach is being thanked after he used a defibrillator to help save the life of a high school student in Pea Ridge.

CBS-affiliate KFSM reported that Pea Ridge cheerleader Kennedy Allison collapsed in her classroom last Friday. The teacher then sent two students to get the school nurse, LaRay Thetford.

When Thetford arrived she told KFSM she was "shocked" to see that the student was a family friend.

Soon after, Coach John King grabbed an AED defibrillator and went to the classroom to help.

"There were no signs of life from the girl and at that moment it set in that we've got an issue," he said.

Both King and Thetford performed CPR and used the defibrillator to save the student until first responders arrived.

The student was brought to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and it was determined the incident was caused by ventricular fibrillation, a serious heart condition.

Allison is currently recovering in Little Rock and the Pea Ridge School District will be recognizing the staff members who help with the emergency.