Arkansas cosmetologists urge for a spot in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While everyone anxiously waits to see when their time in the vaccine rollout will come, one group of workers is frustrated that they haven't been mentioned.

Right now Arkansas is in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, meaning adults over the age of 70 and Arkansas educators are getting their shots right now.

But local spa and salon owners like Melissa Thompson with Ph.D. Day Spa said they've felt forgotten and left out.

"I would just like for us to have our place in line. That's really all we're asking for," she said.

Thompson said her staff is now numb to fear when they walk into work.

"It's something that we have to just put on a happy face and do our very best and just hope we sanitize enough and stay healthy," she said.

But, Thompson said staying healthy is hard without protection and it's something she and other local cosmetologists are fighting for.

"We can't pivot to virtual, like a lot of other businesses. When we shut down that is six employees that go straight home and nobody gets any income that week," she said.

According to Thompson, many in her industry have called the health department asking why they haven't been included in any vaccine distribution phases when their work requires close contact.

"We do offer personal care services to clients. We are within two feet of contact with them for a lengthy period of time," she said.

That hands-on part is what worries aesthetician, Connie Turner, the most when her clients have to have their masks off for certain treatments.

"It's just very scary. I would almost say that daily I'm coughed on or sneezed on," she said.

Turner believes their safety isn't being considered, even though on paper, they are a part of the health department.

"The government wants us to follow a set of guidelines, but we are an industry that can't stay six feet apart and do our job correctly," she said.

Both beauticians just want their voices heard.

"I love what I do. We just want to stay healthy and continue to help people," Turner said.

In a statement, the Arkansas Department of Health said, "priority groups largely reflect the recommendations from the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices."