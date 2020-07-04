SHERWOOD, Ark. — There have been a lot of questions surrounding daycares—from parents wondering why they are still open, to employees saying supplies are running low.

Some daycares in Arkansas have chosen to close down, but local daycare owner Tureana Smith, said that's not an option for two reasons.

One, for the sake of her livelihood. Two, for the sake of parents that need this care.

"It's a lot of emotions," she said.

Frustrated, sad, and scared. That's how Smith described her feelings over the past weeks.

"They're not saying that we have to stay open and they're not saying that we have to close," she said.

For Smith, owner of Adventurous Learning Academy in Sherwood, it's a catch-22.

RELATED: Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.

"If our doors are not open, essential workers cannot go to work," she said.

This exact reason is why Don Adams, Arkansas Department of Health's local public health director, said no orders have been put in place.

"They're considered essential businesses that help us keep other essential services going," he said.

Understanding their role, Smith hasn't pulled the plug, but with recent direction from the department of health, it's been difficult.

"We're recommending that all daycares screen any individual coming into their facility for signs and symptoms, temperature, travel history," Adams said.

Smith said now the daycare is breaking even.

"They didn't send us out supplies to help with this— no thermometers, masks, gloves," she said.

Smith spends her days standing in lines and traveling across the state to get the protection her staff needs.

"Now, it's getting to the crunch part to where these supplies are not staying available," she said.

RELATED: All Arkansas schools closed for rest of school year during coronavirus pandemic

While her equipment continues to dwindle, Smith is pleading for help.

This needed support that Adams said could be possible.

"That's something that as this continues, could be reevaluated as we move forward," he said.

Smith said something else that could help is if daycare centers were allowed into the grocery stores after the senior citizens and before the rush comes.

The president of the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association said that's something they haven't thought about yet, but he is sending the idea over.