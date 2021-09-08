Arkansas districts decide on mandating masks as school year begins

Many Arkansas school districts are deciding whether or not to enforce mask mandates now that a Pulaski County judge cleared the way to bring them back.

BAUXITE, Ark. — Monday, Aug. 9, marks one week until school starts for most kids across central Arkansas.

Before that school bell rings, many districts are still having to decide whether or not to enforce mask mandates now that a Pulaski County judge cleared the way to bring them back.

For many districts, the week before school will be full of board meetings, major decisions, and a lot of monitoring and adjusting.

While parents, like Dr. Keyur Vyas, still worry about what could happen when they drop their kids off at school next week.

"The start of school this year, just like last year, is very very scary," he said.

It's scary for Vyas not only as a doctor but more importantly as a parent of a 15 and 10-year-old.

His worry intensifies for his daughter, who can't be vaccinated, yet.

"She'll be wearing her mask at school, but when her classmates may or may not be, the risk of transmission goes up and that's a very very concerning thought as a parent," Vyas said.

After just its second week of school, Marion School District announced over 900 students were quarantined because of COVID.

Vyas fears that's inevitable for other districts this fall.

"If they're not requiring mass usage then unfortunately we'll see more outbreaks like what we saw there," he said.

In just one week, Bauxite School District will be welcoming back students to the classroom according to Superintendent Matt Donaghy.

"As educators, we always get really excited this time of year," he said.

With that excitement also comes nerves but Donaghy said they're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

"Things are changing daily and we are very worried about our students because they are now catching the COVID, but we feel very prepared," he said.

For now, Donaghy said masks will be optional for students and staff, but he said that could change at any time.

"As educators, we aren't medical professionals and we also don't want to be put in the middle of politics and stuff, which is a place that we feel like we are right now," he said.

No matter what, Donaghy said when that school bell rings on Monday, students and staff safety is top of mind.

"We are going to serve our students the best we can and try to make sure they're as safe as possible when they're here on our campus," he said.

Both PCSSD and Conway School District are holding board meetings to discuss what they want to do regarding masks on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.

Pulaski County will propose a mask policy.