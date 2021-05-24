Arkansas families prepare as diaper prices increase

Disposable diaper prices rose 8.7%, nearly 9% during the past year, according to the latest numbers from NielsenIQ.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With gas prices and lumber noticeably increasing across the country, diapers are being added to that list for American families.

The hike is a result of high demand for products, supply-chain disruptions and surging shipping costs. It's only one product of many being affected economically that have risen in pricing during the pandemic.

Kimberly-Clark creates the Huggies and Pull-Ups brands. They'll increase prices in June. Procter & Gamble creates Pampers, Luvs and All Good diapers will raise prices in September.

Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark, the makers of well-known diaper brands, announced they are hiking the prices on diapers beginning in June and September.



Here in Pulaski County one church is gearing up for the surge. pic.twitter.com/hNDF4vGwdV — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) May 24, 2021

Keishawna Allison has three young children at home.

1-year-old Kor'Mansa, 2-year-old Ny'jah, and 4-year-old Kh'Liah whose birthday was yesterday were born back to back which meant diapers were always an essential in the household for a few years.

She guestimates that she's spent at least $30,000 in total for her household.

"Diapers are very expensive, especially when you're looking for a good quality. The most help I've ever had was maybe my mom. She would store me up on a month worth of diapers," said Allison.

She's empathetic to those who have more of a need.

As an entrepreneur, she's even had the idea to create a natural organic diaper for not only her babies, but others as well.

"As a mother, I can say that the fight is hard, but it's a fight that has to be done. I know there's resources out here for mothers and for families to get help, so people should seek something out of the box," said Allison.

One of those resources is the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank that works out of the Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

They already understand the need, and they're prepared for an influx if need be.

"We have usually around 60 to 80 families pretty regularly with anywhere between about 100 to 140 kids. We'd like for you to let us know that you're coming cause that gives us an opportunity to prepare diapers individually for your family," said Michael Murray with the church.

They were the only diaper bank in the area when they opened in 2019.

They've given over 10,000 diapers every month of 2021.

They only distribute the first Wednesday of every month between 8 and 10 AM at the church.

Erin Howley with the diaper bank says the distribute the quantity based on the recommendations of the National Diaper Bank Network.

"We go based on size of the infants or babies and with a little over 100 kids and 10,000 diapers given out, it's usually a two weeks worth of diaper supply that we stock families up with," said Howley.

You can pre-order diapers, or volunteer on their website HERE or call the church at (501) 664-3600.