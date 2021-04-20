Arkansas farmers prepare their crops as freezing temperatures arrive overnight

With dropping temperatures comes a lot of work on Tuesday for farmers across Arkansas.

LONOKE, Ark. — With those dropping temperatures comes a lot of work on Tuesday for farmers across the state.

At Barnhill Orchards in Lonoke, what farm manager and co-owner Rex Barnhill is most worried about is the peaches because they're up in the trees and harder to protect, but like many farmers with this freeze it's not his first rodeo and Tuesday is all about prepping.

"I'm concerned about the weather, but I'm not worried about it. I can protect this crop," he said.

It's a typical Tuesday morning at this family-run farm. While car after car line up for fresh strawberries out front, picking what goes into those boxes is going on back in the fields.

"There's plenty of fruit to be gathered. I'm just going to pick what I'm allotted to pick," Barnhill said.

Hours later though that picking turns into covering. What once was a field of green and red quickly turned into pure white.

Barnhill describes it as a "necessary evil."

"We're expecting out here in the country to probably get into the high 20's," he said.

Barnhill and his team spent the afternoon putting row covers all over the fruits and vegetables.

"The ground is what's going to keep these warm tonight. It radiates back up under the blanket back and forth and it doesn't release to the atmosphere," he said.

Even when day turns into night, the preparation continues, according to Barnhill.

"I'll get up about midnight and get back out here after the wind and make sure everything is still covered and it's as well protected as we can," he said.

Barnhill said dropping temperatures isn't what any farmer wishes to see, but it's something they deal with and always have a plan for, so a little chill in the air won't stop them.

"I'm not gonna miss a beat. That's my honey hole down there and I'm going to take care of it," he said.

Barnhill Orchards will still be open and ready for people to pick up strawberries Wednesday morning.