The Vested Interest in K9s organization is holding a contest to give away a brand new Chevy Tahoe SUV with police pursuit package and customized for a K9 unit!

Out of 20 selected for the competition, there are two K9s from Arkansas.

Deputy John Beranek and K9 Atlas with the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office and Investigator Dustin Smith and K9 Rico with the Jonesboro Police Department were selected as a K9 team finalist.

Finalists were announced and public voting began at 8 a.m. on October 1, 2019. The winner will be the K9 team with the most eligible votes as of 7:59:59 a.m. on October 31, 2019.

Vote once a day (resets at midnight) throughout the month of October. The K9 team with the most votes will win the SUV!

