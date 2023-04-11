Arkansas man to pay $15K in fines after shooting Johnny Cash water tower

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to $15,000 in fines after shooting the silhouette of Johnny Cash on a water tower in Kingsland last May.

Timothy Sled was found guilty for shooting the water tower, which features a silhouette of the legendary Johnny Cash.

The water tower resides in Cash's hometown of Kingsland, resulting in the town paying thousands of dollars in repairs, much to the frustration of the city's mayor.

While the leak was small, it began to cause big problems for the town-- costing the city $200 per day when the incident first happened.

The town's mayor, Luke Neal, said that they were losing "about 30,000 gallons of water per day."

The leak captured the attention of many around and outside the state of Arkansas, more so due to the placement of the shot.

Residents looked on and acknowledged at the time that "it looks like Johnny Cash is peeing on the grass," as water shot from the groin area of the silhouette.

The placement of the shot even captured the attention of Mayor Neal.

"Just the placement of where it was at I mean it was, you could tell someone was trying to be funny," the mayor said in May of 2022.

Residents argued at the time that the action *walked the line* between comedy and vandalism. Some residents described it as being "ridiculous," "sad," and "wasteful."

Sled is actually not the first person to shoot this water tower either. Mayor Neal mentioned at the time of the incident that this same thing happened in 1993 as well.