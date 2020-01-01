OLATHE, Kan. — According to our CBS affiliate KCTV in Olathe, Kan., two people, including an Arkansas man, died on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 31 after a plane crashed at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe.

The crash report lists the victims as 48-year-old Jonathan Vannatta of Arkansas, and 43-year-old Darcy Matthews of Texas. The plane is registered with the FAA to a man named Marvin Vannatta out of Shelbyville, Tenn.

According to Tony Molinaro, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman., a single-engine Mooney M20S crashed shortly after taking off from the airport "under unknown circumstances."

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the aircraft ascended from the Johnson County Executive Airport runway, went into the air and began to fall straight down. The aircraft landed in a field a short distance to the east of the runway and caught fire.

