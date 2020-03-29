JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas Army National guard delivered 200 cots to Jonesboro to help

facilitate shelter operations after a tornado hit the city Saturday (Mar. 28) evening.

The tornado caused major damage to many homes and businesses in the city.

“The city of Jonesboro was hit pretty hard yesterday evening.” Lt. Col. Eric Lothian, Cdr. 875th Engineer Battalion, said. “The city asked the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for some cots to help shelter those who lost their homes last night. We had them nearby and we are glad to help. We stand ready to assist further if officials determine their needs have changed.”

The Arkansas National Guard delivered the cots to shelter locations just after midnight.

Tornado damage in Jonesboro, Ar.

