Arkansas pools and splash pads ready for normal Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Not only are our COVID-19 numbers drastically different heading into the holiday weekend, but so are a lot of people's plans!

With many health officials across the nation saying if you're vaccinated, this is the holiday you can finally enjoy, your pools in Central Arkansas are ready for you!

The water jets are running and the sun is shining for a holiday weekend where many can finally let their guards down!

"We're back. No masks, no six-foot distancing," Jacksonville Aquatic Manager Diane Novotny said.

"We're excited to welcome all of our patrons back. Our staff is eager to get going," North Little Rock Parks Director Steve Shields said.

It's a stark difference from last year when many health officials were telling everyone to just stay home.

These warnings kept the North Little Rock city's pools locked up for the holiday weekend with tarps draped over the water.

But, according to Shields, Memorial Day 2021 will be a completely different atmosphere!

"I think the young people are excited to get out and get in the pool and have some fresh water and have some fun," he said.

Shields said both of their pools will be ready for their community on Monday!

After a year of isolation, he said the diving boards and fresh air hold a brand new meaning.

"It's that much more important to give our youth something to look forward to," Shields said.

According to Novotny, instead of limiting the size to 150 and social distancing reminders taped to the floor, it's full capacity and chairs side by side at Splash Zone in Jacksonville starting Saturday.

"It's really nice to be able to greet the public without wearing a mask," she said.

Novotny said her staff is ready to help families kick off summer and celebrate normalcy again and the community is ready for it too!

"The kids are in school right now but at 3:00 I was up there yesterday. Can I come in yet? Can I come in yet?" she said.

Both Shields and Novotny said there has been a struggle to hire lifeguards this summer.