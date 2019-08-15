POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Racing Commission has denied an appeal from Gulfside Casino during their meeting on Thursday, August 15.

The Gulfside application had support from last year's administration in Pope County.

But on Thursday, August 15 the commission denied the appeal, reiterating that they must have a letter of support from the current mayor or county judge holding office at the time of the application.

On Monday, August 12, Warner and Gulfside sent comparisons to show that their casinos would be bigger and better than Legends, the casino that the Pope County Quorum Court recently supported. Both claimed that they would have more hotel rooms, create more jobs, and offer greater amenities.

If the quorum court supports any of the potential operators, it would have significant effects on the process, as a whole.

The Pope County Quorum Court voted to offer its support to Cherokee Nation Businesses on Tuesday evening, August 13 to bring the Legends Resort and Casino to the county.

This decision comes after recent reports of a secret deal between a county judge and potential casino operators to give one of their competitors a fast track to a casino license. Hard Rock and Choctaw Nation were among those who also submitted applications.

Gulfside has told THV11 they plan to appeal. Now, the commission is considering reopening the application period in Pope county for another 90 days.

But the Cherokee nation, which got support from the quorum court this week for their Legends Casino, says that's too long. They are asking for 10 days.

Casey Castleberry, attorney for Gulfside Casino Partnership, released the a statement about the Arkansas Racing Commission meeting.

"Gulfside is the only Pope County applicant that timely complied with every requirement of Amendment 100. We are disappointed by the Racing Commission’s decision, but believe we have a strong case to appeal its denial during the judicial process. When we receive the license, we look forward to building our first-class resort and fulfilling our commitment to be a strong partner to the River Valley."

More on this story as it develops.

