Arkansas seeing more COVID-19 breakthrough cases overtime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several local hospitals and pharmacies started giving out Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Monday.

This couldn't come at a better time now that the state is seeing more COVID breakthrough cases.

According to the department of health, close to 80% of the active cases right now in our state are from people who are not fully vaccinated.

While doctors say COVID breakthrough cases are still uncommon, more vaccinated people are coming back with positive tests and they describe it as frustrating.

"My birthday's on Wednesday and his is next week, so happy birthday," Cassie Webb said.

It's not how Conner and Cassie Webb imagined spending their 25th birthday.

"It's very frustrating because we've been really, really safe. I mean, we both work in kind of a frontline area," Cassie said.

They've been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the year and Conner just got his booster a month ago.

That's why he was caught off guard Friday, Oct. 22, when a routine test at work came back positive.

"I was a little surprised just because not so much the vaccine, but I just felt like I hadn't really been exposed, you know, I have to wear my mask the whole time in the hospital," Conner said.

Both Conner and Cassie had COVID-19 last September, but this time around it's different.

Physically Conner doesn't have any symptoms, but emotionally it's taking its toll.

"My grandfather just passed away from COVID like a month ago and so it's been like, I don't know, it was frustrating to hear. Okay, yeah, we have to go through this again," Cassie said.

But the Webb's aren't in this alone.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the department of health said the state is seeing more breakthrough cases over time.

"It's unclear exactly how much of it is due to the Delta variant and how much of it is due to the length of time since people got their initial vaccinations, it could be a combination of both," she said.

While these cases are still uncommon according to Dillaha, the extra protection of the booster shot can help.

"That can be very helpful in keeping people from getting infected and then subsequently developing long-term complications from COVID-19," she said.

While the Webb's wish they weren't dealing with COVID again, they're thankful for the protection and hope others will get the shot.

"Even though it's frustrating that I went and got three vaccines and still got COVID, If the evidence supported it I would go out and get a fourth one tomorrow if I needed to," Conner said.

Dillaha said if you're 65 and older, have any underlying health conditions, or are in a high-risk job, you are eligible for the COVID-19 booster six months after your second dose.