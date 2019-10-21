ARKANSAS, USA — THV11 is tracking your power outages this morning, Oct. 21, after almost 40,000 power outages have been reported across the state.

As of 5:30 a.m., Benton County has over 20,000 outages, Faulkner County has over 1,200 and Pulaski County has over 1,000.

To follow the live power outage data in Arkansas, follow the link below.

Arkansas Power Outages Map PowerOutage.US is an on going project created to track, record, and aggregate power outages across the united states.

