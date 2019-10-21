ARKANSAS, USA — THV11 is tracking your power outages this morning, Oct. 21, after almost 40,000 power outages have been reported across the state.
As of 5:30 a.m., Benton County has over 20,000 outages, Faulkner County has over 1,200 and Pulaski County has over 1,000.
To follow the live power outage data in Arkansas, follow the link below.
RELATED: Storms tear through northwest Arkansas; 1 fatality reported
RELATED: Debris, downed power lines prompt road closures in Benton County
RELATED: Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin's house destroyed in tornado