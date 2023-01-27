These Arkansas students are bringing books to life with everyday sounds

With the help of an app called The Novel Effect, these Arkansas second graders aren't just reading books, they're also bringing them to life using sound.

BRYANT, Ark. — In today's world, technology and education go hand-in-hand in just about any school that you visit.

A teacher’s curriculum continues to rapidly adapt and evolve, and one school in Bryant has kids not only seeing reading stories, they can also hear it.

Second graders at Parkway Elementary School in Bryant are now creating their own soundscapes for the books they read.

"This actually started with a student who got a book from our library and wanted to know if it was on Novel Effect. It just happened to not be, so the student asked if we could make our own. I was like, 'yes, we can do that,'" said Library Media Specialist Chrystal Burkes.

The kids use a six-step process to create the perfect sound for the book they’re reading. Brooke Shaw’s second grade class loved the chance to be creative!

“Step away from the core content for a bit and be able to extend their knowledge on things they don’t get to spend a lot of time on in the classroom,” she said.

From writing down the sounds, to seeing how to make them-- the kids get to try a little bit of everything.

The class even got to hear from the creators of The Novel Effect app.