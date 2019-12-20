BENTON, Ark. — After the House voted to impeach President Trump Wednesday, people played a part in a social media uproar.

A Harmony Grover High School History teacher changed things up a bit teaching her kids about the proper impeachment process.

“When I first heard I was like, 'oh no, we are about to not have a president,” said one student.

“I knew there was going to be a lot of chaos going on,” said another.

"It's my job to give them the truth and the real steps to the impeachment process,” said Jana Toler, their teacher.

RELATED: Arkansas 1st grader buys snacks for family after earning free lunch with teacher

A group of her students came into class confused after seeing numerous social media posts with misinformation about President Trump's impeachment.



"They believe everything they see,” said Toler.



Instead of a relaxed day ahead of Christmas break, Toler took matters into her own hands, teaching her students about the proper impeachment process.

"I've learned there's a lot of different layers that goes with than just oh he committed a crime or oh he didn't commit a crime,” said Jozee Wells, senior.



Toler pointed out facts, like impeachment doesn't mean the president leaves office immediately.

RELATED: 'It's what we're supposed to do' | Cabot student collects 600 pounds of food for school pantry

Instead, she told them the senate will now hold a trial.



"You don't want them to look uneducated when they get to college or out into the real world you want them to have conversations with people,” said Toler.



Toler said it's important for her students to learn about American History early on because it’s a part of life that grows with them.



"She explained it and now it makes a lot more sense,” said one student.

Since all presidential impeachments are major events in U.S. History, Toler said her students will continue to follow the trial and discuss what they see and hear.

RELATED: Sen. Tom Cotton calls impeachment of Trump a 'sham'