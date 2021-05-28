A year they'll never forget: Arkansas teachers reflect on school year

The last day of school is always exciting. This year, more than ever, teachers said getting to recharge for the next few months will hold a brand new meaning.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Both teachers and students had a little extra pep in their step as they celebrated the last day of school on Friday.

From virtual learning to mask-wearing, it's been a year educators will never forget.

The last day of school is always an exciting day. This year, more than ever, teachers said getting to recharge over the next few months will hold a brand new meaning.

Lisa Byrun, an instructional math and literacy coach at Baker Elementary, said this is a time to celebrate their accomplishments school-wide.

"I always look forward to the last day of school. The kids are excited," Byrun said.

But for kindergarten teacher Dawn Bartels, the end of the 2020 school year comes with mixed emotions.

"I'm very excited, I'm also a little bit sad because this has been a very crazy year," Bartels said.

The year started off with zoom meetings, temperature checks, and distanced desks.

Educators were forced to constantly adjust, all while accomplishing what some thought was impossible, according to counselor Elaine Brown.

"People said, 'Well, I don't know how you're going to make it.' Well, guess what? We made it," Brown said.

Every single time the bell rang at Baker Elementary teachers and counselors learned were able to learn new things not only about their students, but also about themselves.

A constant theme that came up as the teachers looked back on the year.

"I can do a lot more than I thought I could. Kids are super resilient," Bartels said.

"I learned this past year that we are more resilient than we even believe that we are," Brown said.

"We found out how resilient we are and how much we can do given the face of adversity," Byrun said.

That strength is what pushed them every single day, but Bartels credits their support system as to what got them to the finish line.

"All of the teachers came together and we helped each other out wherever possible," Bartels said.

It's a year they'll never forget. A summer filled with days of relaxation and rest is exactly what Byrun said they need.

"The word of the year was pivot and we did a whole lot of that at the beginning of the year. I just think that we're definitely ready to pivot to summer," she said.

Brown echoed the statement and said that it's time for them to recharge.

"It's time to rebuild and be able to come back and pour more into our kids next year," Brown said.