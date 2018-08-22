ARLINGTON, Va. -- Officials have reopened Arlington National Cemetery to the public Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported.

All families, visitors, and employees were evacuated safely from the area, according to the Arlington National Cemetery.

#UPDATE: Arlington National Cemetery and @JBMHH emergency services have cleared all areas of the cemetery. As of 3 p.m., normal operations have resumed and the cemetery is once again open to the public.



We will remain open until 7 p.m., which is our normal closing time. https://t.co/gU5XSGeXVg — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) August 22, 2018

As of 3 p.m., officials cleared the scene and the cemetery reopened to the public, officials said.

"We take our responsibility seriously to ensure a safe and secure environment to our family members, guests, visitors and employees, and thank all our internal and external partners for their support and cooperation," said Kate Kelley, cemetery superintendent.

"I would especially like to thank our family members for their patience during this time and our employees for continuing to support the funeral services today," Kelley said. — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) August 22, 2018

"We look forward to continuing to serve veterans and families at Arlington National Cemetery," said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries.

