LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is seeking two Arkansas artists to paint murals all around downtown.

Anderson Penix with the partnership said the first mural will be in the parking deck and alley behind The Rep. The artist selected to paint the 900-square-foot wall will earn $9,500.

"We just want to make it a little brighter and a little more beautiful," Penix said.

Penix said the goal is to also transform Baker's Alley eventually.

“Kind of make that alley a little more of a public space for people to gather after a Rep show or any downtown event," Penix said.

That second mural will be in SOMA near Raduno on Daisy Bates Drive.

"We're not expecting that the whole wall be a solid mural," he said.

This will be a "selfie wall." Penix said the artist can really get creative with this one. The artist will be paid $3,500.

"We really want that to be a place that people go off the beaten path and find and take a picture in front of," he said.

Penix said they are open to all ideas for the murals.

"Whether it's history, whether it's creative, whether it's modern, traditional," he said.

Artists have until Sept. 25 to submit their ideas. The hope is to have the murals done by Oct. 20.

You can submit your ideas here. http://www.downtownlr.com/

RELATED: All of the new things to see and do in Downtown Little Rock

RELATED: Arkansas artist selected for new Main Street mural in downtown Little Rock