LITTLE ROCK, AR (THV11) -Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Police found a man dead between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher Avenue after receiving multiple shot spotter activation's just after 2:30 a.m.

Another shooting victim later arrived at an area hospital, who is listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are still working the large crime scene on Asher Avenue. A section of Asher Avenue has been shut down near Kaufman Lumber while this scene is processed.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.