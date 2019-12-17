AUSTIN, Texas — Heidi Broussard, 33, and her now 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, haven't been seen since Dec. 12.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Austin police said the FBI and Texas Rangers have joined the search. Investigators from Travis County Search and Rescue, as well as Texas Parks & Wildlife are also assisting in the search.

Investigators told KVUE that they are trying to remain neutral and not jump to any conclusions. They are working the case from two possible angles: that Broussard left on her own and they need to know that she and her baby are safe; or that they are victims of foul play.

Police said they have no person of interest to disclose at this time and the introduction of other agencies is not an indication of any particular lead.

They said they had no reason to believe Broussard and Margot had been harmed.

Investigators are scouring forensic data and conducting on-the-ground investigation, including interviewing all of Broussard's close friends and family and in some cases building a timeline of their whereabouts and alibis around the time Broussard and the baby disappeared.

Investigators are also looking at hours and hours of video, not only from the South Austin apartment complex where Broussard lives but also from nearby businesses. They tell KVUE they have knocked on every door in the complex to interview neighbors and they have done an analysis of the apartment for any possible forensic evidence.

So far, investigators say they haven't turned up anything that firmly indicates anything one way or another.

The entire Homicide Cold Case/Missing Persons Unit of the Austin Police Department – a total of about seven investigators – is investigating this case. The Texas Department of Public Safety is reaching out to out-of-state agencies as part of the investigation.

Officers remain on the scene of Broussard's apartment as the investigation continues.

The Austin Police Department fsaid they have received numerous tips from the public and asked all tips be sent to them, not posted to social media.

No Amber Alert has been sent, as the case does not meet the criteria, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5250.

