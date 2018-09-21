If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Police have arrested Roy Charles Waller, 58, of Benicia, in the 27-year-old NorCal Rapist case. The earliest reported incident dates back to 1991.

Waller was arrested in Berkeley on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, where he was an employee at UC Berkeley.

A map of the possible victims by the NorCal Rapist.

“The link was made through genetic genealogy” from @SacCountyDA on the arrest of Roy Charles Waller, 58, in the #NorCalRapist Case #sacpd @Chief_Hahn pic.twitter.com/9RkSCatX9h— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 21, 2018

During the press conference, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said they believe Waller committed crimes in six California counties, including Yolo and Sacramento Counties. Police believe there are 10 victims across those six counties.“I spoke with one of the victims this morning…and she was overcome and over the top with emotion and happiness to see that this person is in custody and no one else has to worry about him anymore," Sacramento Police Department detective Avis Beery said.Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert added Waller was apprehended due to DNA evidence with help from genetic genealogy and GED Match. Waller was linked directly to a sexual assault that occurred in October 2006 in Sacramento.Waller has been charged with 12 counts of forcible sexual assault. No bail was given. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.The Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County District Attorney are expected to make a major accouchement on in another California cold case, the NorCal Rapist.

This case is not related to the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case.

Breaking News: Major Development in the #NorcalRapist Case, WATCH LIVE here & on Facebook: SPD Chief Hahn @Chief_Hahn & District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert @SacCountyDA Press Conference at 11 #sacpd #sacramento #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/drKWnt4SrH — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 21, 2018

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. in regards to the case.

