LITTLE ROCK, AR (THV11) -Several roads in Little Rock will be close today for the Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour.

Expect closures and delays along Riverfront Drive, La Harpe between Markham and Cantrell, Rebsamen Park will be congested, and access to the Big Dam Bridge and Two Rivers Bridge will be restricted. In the western part of the county expect delays along Highway 300, Pinnacle Valley, and County Farm Road.

Please be aware of your surroundings as there will be heavy traffic through these areas. Be courteous to all cyclist, emergency vehicles, and official Big Dam Bridge100 vehicles that will be traveling along these roadways.

The Big Dam Bridge 100 is expected to finish around 2:30pm.