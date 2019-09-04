Nearly a month after the Humane Society of the United States brought attention to 36 beagles that were being used as test subjects at a lab in Mattawan, the dogs are now in the care of the Michigan Humane Society.

An undercover investigation found that the dogs were being force-fed chemicals as a part of a yearlong test at Charles River Labs.

The pesticide test was contracted by Corteva AgroSciences (the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont), according to the Humane Society.

The company decided to end the study on March 18. It is legal in the United States to conduct toxicity testing on dogs, however the Humane Society calls this type of testing "cruel and unusual."

"We are happy to announce that the beagles from the study are now in our care," the Michigan Humane Society said. "The process of evaluating each one of them to determine the optimal placement option will likely take several weeks."

The Michigan Humane Society said their focus with the beagles is working toward finding them homes. A time frame for when they will be available for adoption will be announced at a later date.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.