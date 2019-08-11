NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from our sister station, KHOU, in Texas.

According to the City of North Little Rock, the Big Boy is coming.

Union Pacific Railroad announced that the Big Boy No. 4014 will arrive in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.

The steam locomotive plans to stop at 1000 West 4th Street. It will depart on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. So come on out and see a part of American history.

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific in 1941. They were made to handle steep terrain between Cheyenne, Wy. And Ogden, Utah.

Today, No. 4014 is the only operating Big Boy of the eight still in existence. It is also the only one Union Pacific still owns.

After a restoration project that took more than 2 years, No. 4014 took an upper Midwest tour and a trip to Ogden to celebrate Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary. During that stop, the Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose to create the image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was put into place at Promontory Summit. That moment marked the creation of America’s first transcontinental railroad.

If you would like to track the Big Boy, watch below.

UP Steam Locomotive Tracking Track UP steam locomotives No. 844 and Big Boy No. 4014 as they move at http://upsteam.com, as well as on Twitter at http://twitter.com/UP_Steam.

To check out the 2019 schedule, click here.

