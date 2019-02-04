Senate Bill 441 sponsored by Arkansas Senator Cecile Bledsoe (R) was passed with an overwhelming majority Tuesday.

According to the bill, marijuana dispensaries in Arkansas cannot produce public content consisting of cartoon characters, toys or anything else "that can reasonably be considered to target children."

The bill also lists several other restrictions for advertising medical marijuana such as "any symbol that is commonly associated with the practice of medicine, the practice of pharmacy, or health care, in general."

