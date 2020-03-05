GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset identified a boy who drowned Saturday.

Trochesset said Micah Batson and his father went into the water around 11:30 a.m. near Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula.

"The father went into the water with the son, and the mother lost sight of both of them," Trochesset said.

A search-and-rescue party found Micah's body around 3:15 p.m., about a fifth of a mile from where he disappeared, Trochesset said.

Micah's father was found about an hour into the search. He said waves separated him from his son. He said his son was pulled away by the tide until he lost sight of him.

Micah's 10th birthday was Thursday. The family is from Little Rock, Arkansas.

