BRYANT, Ark. — A boutique owner in Bryant is helping victims impacted by the Tennessee storms.

Vanessa Roberts owns Trinkets and Treasures 1012 Boutique.

She's taking orders for a Nashville Strong t-shirt.

All proceeds will help boutique owners in Tennessee who lost everything early Tuesday morning.

"Their businesses are completely gone, they don't have anything left, nothing,” said Roberts.

Roberts showed pictures of the boutiques that once lined Nashville Streets.

"If one day it's here, the next day it's gone, that's tragic,” said Roberts.

The National Boutique Hub Roberts is a part of designing the $25 Nashville Strong t-shirt.

The funds will help business owners rebuild their shops, and help purchase inventory they lost.

"I understand how hard it can be when you are a small business owner,” said Nancy Everett.

"I'm happy to help this cause so that these folks can get back on their feet and rebuild hopefully bigger and better than before."

The Saline County community has quickly responded. Roberts said within hours, fifteen people bought a shirt Thursday.

To purchase your own Nashville Strong t-shirt, go to trinketsandtreasures1012boutique.com

Roberts said she's also collecting money for care packages being made in Nashville for everyone impacted by the tornado.

RELATED: Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Tennessee tornado

RELATED: Tennessee tornado victims: How to help

RELATED: "It's a vicious thing" President Trump sends prayers to Tennessee, plans to visit Friday