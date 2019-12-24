BRYANT, Ark. — According to Sergeant Todd Crowson with the Bryant Police Department, an officer has been shot at the Greens apartment complex.

Bryant Police Department said in a tweet that they are investigating it as an officer-involved shooting and the suspect is dead.

Officers were dispatched to the area after a report of a suicidal subject when officers exchanged gunfire. A female Bryant officer has been med flighted to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries.

Surrounding central Arkansas police departments, as well as Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, have tweeted their thoughts and prayers.

More on this story as it develops.