HARRISON, Arkansas — The Buffalo National River is accepting applications for its Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer employment program.

The program allows teenagers to get work experience on public lands while “developing an ethic of stewardship and civic responsibility.”

The 8-week program will have YCC employees working on projects to promote awareness of public lands and national, cultural and historic resources. Workers will help with a variety of trail and facility maintenance projects at Buffalo National River while networking with peers and staff members with the National Park Service.

Application deadline is May 1. More information and the application forms are available on the Buffalo National River website.