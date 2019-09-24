According to Faulkner County officials, the burn ban across the county has now been lifted.

The humidity has been hovering between 30 and 40 percent with winds up to 15 miles per hour and no rain in the forecast. Foresters remind everyone: only you can prevent wildfires.

To report a wildfire, go to the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's website, and you will find numbers you can call.

These calls go to their 24/7 dispatch center.

