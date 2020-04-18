CHESTNUT HILL, Tenn. — Bush Beans facility at Chestnut Hill will suspend operation into the weekend following two confirmed cases of COVID-19, a company spokesperson said.

" Any employee who tests positive will be asked to stay home for 14 days and will continue to receive their regular pay, which has been our practice from the beginning," a Bush Bean spokesperson said in an email to 10News.

The facility has been closed since April 16 and will remain closed through the weekend, the company said.

Additional personal protective equipment will be issued to employees, and temperature screenings at the beginning of shift changes will be implemented when the facility reopens.

Read the full statement here:

Since the declaration of this global pandemic, we have been hard at work to maintain as healthy and safe a workplace as possible, including planning for the possibility of one of our employees testing positive. We are following the COVID-19 Response Plan and Recommendations created in conjunction with our industrial hygiene experts and reviewed these actions with the local health department. As an essential business, we are doing everything we can to safely put food on shelves and your table.

In accordance with that plan, following news of two positive test results, we temporarily suspended production at our Chestnut Hill facility beginning April 16th and through the weekend to thoroughly disinfect all areas of the plant and to administer COVID-19 tests to all team members at the facility. Any employee who tests positive will be asked to stay home for 14 days and will continue to receive their regular pay, which has been our practice from the beginning. When we do resume operations, we will be providing additional personal protective equipment to employees and will begin temperature screening at every shift change.

We do not anticipate any impact to our customers or consumers during this brief closure and can assure you that there is no impact to the safety of our product.

During this difficult and uncertain time, we are aware of the stress and anxiety it places on our employees and their families. Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to keep our employees and consumers safe and healthy.

