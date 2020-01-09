x
Capsized boat on the Little Red River leaves one dead

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark — On Monday, August 31 around 5:45 p.m., the Cleburne County 911 dispatch got a call about a capsized boat on the Little Red River.

Heber Springs Fire and Cleburne County officials responded to the scene. Officials say the boat had two people on board when it capsized near the 800 block of Ferguson Road in Heber Springs. 

One person on the boat was able to come to shore with guidance. After a short search, the body of the second person was found and pronounced dead at the scene.    
