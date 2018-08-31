If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The catastrophic and deadly Carr Fire near Redding is now 100 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said Thursday night.

California's sixth-most destructive wildfire, which killed eight people, started on July 23 after a tire on a trailer went flat, causing the rim to scrape the ground and throw off sparks that ignited vegetation in the area, fire investigators have said.

The Carr Fire ultimately burned nearly 230,000 acres as a total of 1,079 homes and 22 commercial structures were destroyed. At one point, more than 4,500 personnel were battling the fire.

On Aug. 23, fire suppression costs were estimated at $148 million, the National Interagency Coordination Center reported, the largest amount for any fire this year in Northern California.

