In 2018, the Little Rock Police Department reported 40 homicides in the city of Little Rock, which was a 23 percent decrease compared to 2017. While police have increased the amount of people on the force, Little Rock continues to have a higher per capita homicide rate than cities with similar populations.

This is our effort to keep the city and public informed. This article will be present on our website throughout 2019. As victims are identified and suspects are charged, we will add to this article.

Currently, there are two homicides in the city.

January 4: 56-year-old Robert Curlett // 38-year-old Christopher Carter

Police arrived on scene to find Curlett suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Carter was driven to a different hospital where he died from his injuries.

Matthew Chism was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Read more here.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you have any information on any of these cases, you are advised to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.