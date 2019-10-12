LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock will be closed due to a water leak that will not be contained by the time class begins on Tuesday, December 10.

According to the school's Facebook page, a valve was broken in an effort to isolate the leak, and the water is shut off throughout the school.

"There's no way to fix it in a timely manner due to the ancient nature of the valve and pipes in the area. Therefore, it is impossible for us to open school on Tuesday, December 10. So, school is closed on that day," the post reads.